Young Tuni chases volleyball dream

Participating in the Suvavou Volleyball’s New Year’s competition was an eye-opener for 18-year-old Josateki Tuni.

Growing up in Suvavou Village all his life, Tuni awaited the day he would take part in the tournament and got his break on Monday.

Many dream of becoming rugby players, Tuni says playing for the Toba volleyball team has always been part of his.

Article continues after advertisement

“This tournament has been part of our lives growing up. It is always held every year, and ever since I was little, I have always looked forward to it. It has always been a dream of mine to play for our team Toba.”

The tournament’s purpose is to keep youth like Tuni engaged in sporting activities, preventing them from falling on the wrong side of the law.

Tuni says they will want to carry on this tradition in years to come, and help ensure Suvavou is a safe community to grow up in.

“It has played a big in the prevention of crime for Youth to be busy they look forward and train for the tournament. So we can say the tournament has kept them from doing other things.”

This is not the end of the road for Tuni, who wants to continue pursuing the sport to see where it takes him.