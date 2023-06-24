West swim club in need of bigger pool

[File Photo]

The Great White Sharks swimming club had to defy the odds in trying to keep their swimming passion going.

The club is currently in Suva for the club’s swimming competition.

It hasn’t been an easy road for the club, which trains in a small swimming pool to prepare for school and club competitions, but they wouldn’t have it any other way for the love of the sport.

Swim mum Felicia Wedlock who has two children who are swimmers of the Great White Sharks club is hopeful something will soon be done to the pool in Lautoka.

“It’s very difficult in a sense that we put alot of hardwork into the team but as much support as we try to give them, the sacrifice comes from the kids themselves with their training in the mornings and we train in a very small pool.”

Wedlock adds they have a lot of great swimmers in the West but just need the proper facilities to cater for them.

She adds with the proper facilities, they will be able to unlock the swimmer’s full potential.