Young lifters shows promising results

[Source: Weightlifting Fiji/Facebook]

With a wave of young talent joining Weightlifting Fiji in recent months, head coach Henry Elder says several of the newcomers have already shown promising signs in training.

Based on their performances over the past few weeks, Elder believes supporters could soon witness the rise of the next Taniela Rainibogi.

The athletes are part of Elder’s development squad, which includes lifters as young as primary school age — a reflection of the federation’s commitment to building depth from the grassroots level.

Article continues after advertisement

“You can expect to see some very exciting athletes emerge from this young squad in the coming years. Even though they are very young and new to the sport, they have shown strong performances in training. I’m excited to see what 2026 holds for us and these young lifters.”

Weightlifting Fiji wrapped up its final training session for the year at the Rabuka Gym in Suva this morning and will resume preparations for the 2026 season on Friday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.