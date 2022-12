[Source: Henry Elder / Facebook]

Fijian weightlifter Taniela Rainibogi finished 22nd at the IWF World Championship in Bogota, Colombia.

Rainibogi managed a total lift of 333kg to finish 22nd in a pool of 32 lifters.

He lifted a total of 150 kg in the snatch and a clean and jerk of 183 kg.

His last lift was at the Commonwealth Games where he finished with a bronze medal for his 343kg total.