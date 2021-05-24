Home

Weightlifting

Historic achievement for Weightlifting Fiji

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
December 31, 2021 11:37 am
[Source: Weightlifting Fiji/Facebook]

Six local coaches have successfully completed the International Weightlifting Federation International Level 2 Coaches Certification in the Pacific.

This is the first for Weightlifting Fiji as most coaches have only completed the Level 1 program.

The six coaches were from Kadavu, Serua, Suva, Levuka with one joining virtually from New Zealand.

Article continues after advertisement

These newly certified coaches will work with Weightlifting Fiji’s National Development Officers in taking the sport to the rural communities in a bid to expand and grow weightlifting.

The course focused on kinesiology, exercise prescription, faults & corrective measures, auxiliary lifts exercises and training programs as well as youth resistance training and coaching female athletes.

Fiji National Sports Commission Chair, Peter Mazey highlighted the important roles of coaches in the development and spread of the sport nationwide.

Weightlifting Fiji Life Member and former President, Vidhya Lakhan stressed the importance of putting all that was learnt into practice.

He says Weightlifting Fiji has set the standard within the Pacific.

[Source: Weightlifting Fiji]

