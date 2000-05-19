Fiji athletes stung by $3,000 Pacific Games levy

Weightlifting Fiji head coach Henry Elder has raised concerns over the financial burden placed on athletes selected to represent Fiji at international competitions such as the Pacific Games.

The Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee recently announced that all athletes chosen for the upcoming Pacific Mini Games must pay a $3,000 levy.

This requirement has sparked debate, as it is not the first time athletes have been expected to cover significant costs to compete for the country.

“This in my view is really unfair. These athletes they struggle for so long, some of them even take loans to make this payment. I think it is high time that something is done to take the burden off these athletes.”

Many of these athletes already face challenges attending regular training sessions due to financial constraints, and the additional levy only intensifies these difficulties.

Elder also pointed out the disparity in conditions provided to athletes.

While national sporting teams often enjoy hotel accommodations and receive allowances, those representing Fiji at regional events are frequently housed in classrooms with limited support.

