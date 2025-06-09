'We have to pull fans back together' - Nuno has a 'problem' at West Ham

source: Getty Images /BBC Website

There were empty seats before West Ham took on Brentford in their London derby. And plenty during the game. And even more so as the game drew to a close.

The fans who were left booed their team off after a truly miserable 2-0 defeat that could easily have been 5-0.

These are toxic times at London Stadium, with some fans staying away in a protest against the running of the club.

New Hammers boss Nuno Espirito Santo – yet to win after three games – admits the players have to work hard to get the fans back onside.

There was no sugar-coating this performance by the head coach with his after-match verdict

