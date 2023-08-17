Vunidawa facility is still a go by China

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru says China is still committed to the construction of the Vunidawa Sports Facility in Naitasiri.

The discussion began in 2015 between Fiji and China but never materialized.

Saukuru says that although many years have passed, China has not backed out on this investment.

He says the initial site has been deemed flood prone by engineers.

“Somehow, the ground itself that they identified in Naitasiri, according to the engineers from China, they proved that it wasn’t good to build the play ground as it was soggy and flood prone.”

Saukuru says a new location for the development is needed, and he calls for the support of landowners.

“We’re still trying to look for site in Naitasiri if they can provide a better site where the engineers can come and work on it and we’ll start the work but it’s going to start the work but it’s going to be funded by China.”

In 2015, the Chinese Government informed the then Minister for Youth and Sports of Fiji’s previous government that it would be responsible for the design of the project, the provision of needed construction machinery, equipment, and materials, and the dispatching of the necessary number of engineers and technicians to Fiji to carry out the construction.

The facility once completed will hold a maximum capacity of 4,500 seats with a total construction area of 1,475 square meters.