Volmer gives back through coaching

While many spent the festive season with their families and loved ones, long and triple jump veteran Eugene Volmer dedicated his time to developing young athletes.

The Pacific Games gold medalist, who serves as the long jump coach for the Marist Athletics Club, has been actively involved in training athletes through the club’s off-season program over the past few weeks.

For Volmer, coaching the next generation is a meaningful way of giving back to the sport that has shaped his career.

Volmer is one of Fiji’s most accomplished jumpers, having won gold at the Pacific Games, represented the country at the Commonwealth Games, and claimed multiple national titles in both the long jump and triple jump over a distinguished athletics career.

