Fiji Volleyball to map out ways to resume competitions

The Fiji Volleyball Federation will re-look at ways to resume their scheduled competitions.

The federation had deferred certain domestic competitions including the much anticipated Easter competition due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Now that restrictions are eased on non-contact sports including volleyball. Federation President Liga Gukisuva says they will need to consider all associated factors before putting a timeframe on competition resumption.

Article continues after advertisement

“One of the things that we need to look at is definitely budget, venue and the protocols that needs to be followed to ensure that there is no breach in terms of hosting the tournaments.”

Gukisuva plans to hold a board meeting this week to map out ways on how tournaments can be resumed as well as competitions within various associations.

While friendly volleyball matches are now permitted, people are urged to keep the number to less than 20 including spectators and reserves.

The Federation is strongly urging all players and member associations to adhere and observe the COVID-19 precautionary measures in place.