Volleyball

Fiji Volleyball relooks at international outings

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 11, 2020 6:06 am

Fiji Volleyball is relooking at their planned international volleyball tournaments lined out for this year.

This is after the advice given by the Ministry of Heath to sporting federations to avoid participating in international competitions amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

Fiji Volleyball Federation President Liga Gukisuva says they will have reconsider a few international tournaments planned out including the Under 17 and 19 beach volleyball tournament scheduled for August and November.

Article continues after advertisement

“Actually yes we were planning on having a few international beach volleyball competition but also at the end of the day we have to be mindful of the coronavirus outbreak. We will consult with key stakeholders especially the government, the Ministry of Health to see the plans for the next six months.”

Meanwhile, the national beach volleyball team will compete in the AVC Beach Volleyball Continental Cup currently underway at Mount Maunganui New Zealand.

The tournament started yesterday and will end tomorrow.

The AVC Beach Volleyball Continental Cup is also a qualifying tournament to the Tokyo Olympics.

 

