Valetini to celebrate century match in Fiji

Rob Valetini will celebrate his 100th Shop N Save Super Rugby appearance tomorrow in Ba, but for the ACT Brumbies forward the milestone carries special meaning as it will also be his first time playing on home soil.

The Kadavu lad says he had hoped earlier in the season that his milestone match would be played in Fiji, allowing him to share the occasion with his extended family.

With around 40 relatives expected to fill the stands, the powerful forward admits the day will carry deep personal meaning.

“It means a lot. I saw the game earlier in the year and I sort of wanted to try and have it here in Fiji. All my family’s here and I had to get around 40 tickets, so there’ll be a lot of family there tomorrow. I’m really excited for the day and hopefully I can perform well in front of everyone.”

While he had also hoped to face his younger brother in the milestone match, that clash will have to wait for another day.

Still, Valetini believes simply playing in Fiji, a place he has strong family ties to but has never played in before, will make the occasion memorable.

“I was wishing and hoping that he was playing so I could verse him for my 100th. But just being here in Fiji will be something special. I haven’t played here yet so I’m keen to get out there.”

Beyond the emotional milestone, the Brumbies are also chasing a crucial result as they look to bounce back from last week’s loss and strengthen their position at the top of the Super Rugby Pacific standings.

Valetini knows winning in Fiji is never easy, especially against a Drua side that thrives in the tropical conditions and in front of passionate home supporters.

“Not many teams win here. It’s a tough team to play in tough conditions. We didn’t get a win last week so it’ll be important for us to bounce back and try to stay on top of the table.”

With several players also eager to make their mark this season, Valetini says the Brumbies are ready for the challenge.

“I think the boys are ready. We’ve been preparing well and a lot of the boys are ready to rip in tomorrow.”

For Valetini, however, the milestone will be about more than just rugby.

It will also be about celebrating a special moment with family, culture and the place he proudly calls part of his heritage.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will host the ACT Brumbies in the first ever Super Rugby match to be held at Ba at 3.35pm tomorrow.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.

