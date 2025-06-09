Utah company at fault for numbering issue: FRU

[Photo: Supplied]

The Fiji Rugby Union has clarified that the numbering issue was due to workmanship by a local company engaged in Salt Lake City, and not a reflection of the quality of the jerseys supplied by its official kit provider, Umbro.

In a statement, the FRU said it understands the public interest in this matter and appreciates the passion Fiji supporters bring to the game.

However, it stressed that it is important all facts are considered before drawing conclusions.

Immediately after the match, Fiji Rugby communicated with World Rugby to report the issue, with confirmation from team management.

Investigations have since confirmed that the numbering problem resulted from workmanship by a local company in Salt Lake City and was not related to the quality of jerseys supplied by Umbro.

Fiji Rugby Acting CEO Koli Sewabu says national team jerseys are sent without numbers, as player selections, positions and sizes are only finalized a few days before game day.

“This is standard practice for touring international teams. Once the team is confirmed, managers proceed with numbering locally. We thank our fans for their continued support and encourage everyone to seek clarity and context before forming opinions.”

The FRU adds it remains committed to transparency, professionalism and upholding the standards of the game.

