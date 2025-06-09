Tuima brings steel to Red Bulls pack

Rusi Tuima [Photo: SHUTTERSHOCK]

Exeter Chiefs and England A forward Rusi Tuima will bolster the Newcastle Red Bulls’ forward pack next summer after agreeing to a two-year deal, adding size, power and top-flight experience to the club’s growing project.

Standing at 6 foot 5 and weighing 128kg, the lock/back-rower arrives with a proven Premiership pedigree, having scored 20 tries in 74 appearances for Exeter since graduating from the Chiefs’ academy.

Born in Fiji before moving to the UK at the age of four, Tuima has progressed through England’s age-grade system, representing the Under-18s, Under-20s and England A, earning a reputation as one of the competition’s most physical enforcers.

Newcastle Red Bulls sporting general manager Neil McIlroy says Tuima’s impact around the collisions and his ball-carrying ability made him an ideal fit for the club’s ambitions.

“Rusi has a well-deserved reputation around the Gallagher PREM as somebody who loves the physical aspects of the game. He’s got a big frame which he uses to good effect, and I’m sure our supporters will enjoy his ball-carrying and big hits. It’s great that he sees Newcastle as a place where he can really push on and achieve his personal ambitions.”

Tuima says the move represents an exciting new chapter while paying tribute to his time at Exeter.

“I’m hugely excited to rip into what the Newcastle Red Bulls have already started building. It’s such an exciting project, and Newcastle is always a tough place to come and play, so I’m looking forward to adding to that. I’m also incredibly grateful to the Exeter Chiefs players, coaches and supporters for the opportunities to represent my boyhood club — memories my family and I will cherish forever.”

With Premiership experience, international honours and a reputation for uncompromising physicality, Tuima’s arrival signals Newcastle’s intent to add real bite to their forward pack ahead of the new campaign.

