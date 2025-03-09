Top schools eye Bua rugby league talent

Bua Central College Under-19 team in action

Bua Central College Under-19 Rugby League manager Meli Kuruvoli is well aware that top rugby league schools from Viti Levu have taken notice of his players and have even approached some of them.

This comes after the Vanua Levu-based side put on an impressive display of skill, game awareness, and raw talent despite being only in their second year in the competition.

Kuruvoli says the growing interest from bigger schools is a testament to how quickly his players have adapted to the game and applied what they have learned in training.

“So many schools are asking about the players especially for those in under 18 grades and we have told them it’s up to the parents and the player or student, whichever school they decide to and represent.”

The team manager says that despite back-to-back losses, having prominent schools showing interest in their players is proof of the quality within their squad.

Earlier this week, FBC Sports spoke to Fiji Bati coach Wise Kativerata who shared his thoughts on the competition so far.

He highlights the impressive talent in the Bua side, noting that most of their players are only 16, 17 and 18 years old yet are already making a strong impact on the field.

Bua fell just short against Assemblies of God High School, going down 22-18 in a thrilling contest.

Kuruvoli says the team will focus on conversions in training this week, as missed opportunities in front of the posts proved costly, even though they outscored their opponents in tries.

