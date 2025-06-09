Tickets on sale for historic battle of Fiji

[Source: Facebook / Fijian Drua]

Tickets have gone on sale for the much-anticipated “Battle of Fiji”, a historic pre-season clash between the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and the Skipper XV Select, scheduled for the 6th of next month at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

The match, which will be contested for the Sun Bell Trophy, forms a key part of the Drua’s preparations ahead of the 2026 Shop N Save Supermarket Super Rugby Pacific season.

It will see the Drua take on a Skipper XV Select side made up of the best local talent drawn from Fiji’s premier provincial competition, the Skipper Cup.

Article continues after advertisement

The concept was first floated by Drua head coach Glen Jackson at the Fiji Rugby Symposium in August last year and was quickly embraced by Fiji Rugby and the provincial unions, setting the stage for a rare showdown between professional and provincial stars.

Kick-off is set for 4pm, with ticket prices kept affordable to encourage strong fan turnout. Grass embankment tickets are priced at $5, while Timber, Southwest and Waitui Stand tickets are available for $10.

A limited number of Platinum Stand tickets are also on sale for $15.

In an added bonus for supporters, the Drua have introduced a special two-for-one deal. Fans who purchase tickets to the Drua’s Super Rugby Pacific season opener against Moana Pasifika on February 14 at Churchill Park will receive a free ticket of the same category to the Battle of Fiji.

Fijian Drua General Manager Commercial Shane Hussein said interest in the match had been overwhelming.

“The interest in the Battle of Fiji is really high, so we’ve made ticket prices as affordable as we could. It’s a Fiji rugby fan’s dream, the chance to see their favourite Drua and provincial players bring intensity, flair and excitement to Lautoka on February 6.”

He added that the two-for-one offer gives fans exceptional value.

“This is fantastic value for two straight weeks – the Battle of Fiji on February 6 followed by the Battle of the Pacific on February 14.”

Drua co-captain Temo Mayanavanua is expecting a fierce contest against a hungry Skipper XV Select outfit.

“I’ve heard they’ve been preparing really well and I’m pretty sure it’s going to be a hell of a clash. They’re young, ambitious and talented players, and my message to the people is to come and see massive hits, fancy offloads and Fijian flair at its best in Lautoka.”

The Battle of Fiji is shaping up as a showcase of local talent and a celebration of Fiji’s rugby depth, with fans set for two blockbuster weekends of rugby at Churchill Park.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.