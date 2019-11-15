Tennis
Tennis players top earners among sportswomen
August 20, 2020 10:23 am
Naomi Osaka still feels bittersweet about her U.S. Open victory. [Source: RNZ]
The world’s nine highest-earning sportswomen over the past year are all tennis players, according to research by US business magazine Forbes.
Japan’s Naomi Osaka tops the list with earnings of $37.4m (£26.3m), ahead of Serena Williams with $36m (£27.2m).
Osaka and Williams have both broken the previous record for annual earnings, set at $29.7m (£22.3m) in 2015 by Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova.
In a list of the world’s 100 best-paid sportspeople published by Forbes in May, Osaka (29th) and Williams (33rd) were the only women.
Meanwhile, World number one Ashleigh Barty is third with an income of $13.1m (£9.9m).
United States international footballer Alex Morgan is the only athlete from outside tennis in the top 10, earning $4.6m (£3.5m).
