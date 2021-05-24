Table Tennis great passes away

Former ITTF-Oceania President and President of Fiji Table Tennis Association, Anthony Ho has passed away.

Ho passed away on Thursday following the passing away of his mother a few days earlier.

Ho was recognised for his expertise in the sport of table tennis and was an architect in the revival of the sport in Fiji since 2002.

Article continues after advertisement

He had many roles at the organization like coaching, team/player management, administration, Event management, Finance and Development.

Through these players to reach the highest levels in the sport of Table Tennis and raising the profile and standard of Table Tennis in Fiji and the Pacific region as well as on the international stage. He has served Table Tennis with distinction and is well respected by players, coaches, technical officials and Table Tennis leaders.

Ho was awarded the highest honours at the 50th Independence Anniversary celebration, the Independence Medal which is awarded for his contribution to the table tennis community in Fiji.