Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fiji’s victory another reason to continue the COVID-19 fight: PM|24.5% of target population fully vaccinated|Informal settlements seek counselling|Safety a concern while distributing food ration|Fiji continues to record COVID related deaths|Widespread transmission in the west|Movement of residents strictly monitored|UN support during pandemic commended|RDT results should not clear a person from isolation: Dr Fong|No jab, no travel says Goundar Shipping|Police break up celebratory parties post-Olympics 7s Final|11-month-old succumbs to COVID-19|Another day of high infections and deaths|Six patients on ventilators says Dr Tudravu|80% of target population vaccinated|Failure to wear mask tops list of bookings|Compensation continues despite the pandemic|Home vaccination efforts increase|More then Twenty-thousand Fijians infected with COVID-19|Lautoka reports first death in second wave|Daily test positivity sits at a worrying percentage|ANZMAT helps manage Fiji’s health care system|Vaccine access made easy, no proof of negligence|UN staff to be evacuated from Fiji|More fines for non-compliance|
Full Coverage

Tennis

Table Tennis great passes away

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
August 1, 2021 7:50 pm

Former ITTF-Oceania President and President of Fiji Table Tennis Association, Anthony Ho has passed away.

Ho passed away on Thursday following the passing away of his mother a few days earlier.

Ho was recognised for his expertise in the sport of table tennis and was an architect in the revival of the sport in Fiji since 2002.

Article continues after advertisement

He had many roles at the organization like coaching, team/player management, administration, Event management, Finance and Development.

Through these players to reach the highest levels in the sport of Table Tennis and raising the profile and standard of Table Tennis in Fiji and the Pacific region as well as on the international stage. He has served Table Tennis with distinction and is well respected by players, coaches, technical officials and Table Tennis leaders.

Ho was awarded the highest honours at the 50th Independence Anniversary celebration, the Independence Medal which is awarded for his contribution to the table tennis community in Fiji.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.