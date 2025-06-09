Suva Open to help with preparation for overseas tournaments

Storm Cornish (right)

Pacific Games gold medalist Storm Cornish will be using the Vodafone Suva Open Tennis Championships this week to help prepare for two upcoming international tournaments in Australia next year.

The 20-year-old is one of the country’s best player, having created history at the 2023 Pacific Games, winning Fiji’s first gold in the sport for more than 60 years with teammate William O’Connell in the Men’s Doubles.

He will be participating in the singles and doubles event over the next four days.

The Suva Open will also feature overseas-based players, and Cornish believes this championship will give him valuable game time.

“So I’ve been coaching here in Suva for the last two months, just helping out with the kids and the programs here. As far as training goes, we train around three days a week, just doing our thing, practising our serves, returns and all of that.”

He also mentions that he has been helping out the Suva Tennis coaching staff preparing their players for the past two months, and he’s excited to see the championship get underway.

The Championship will start tomorrow at the Victoria and Suva Lawn Tennis Courts and will conclude on Sunday.

