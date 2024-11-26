Sinner leads Italy to repeat Davis Cup glory

Jannik Sinner, Davis Cup Finals, Malaga [Source: Reuters]

Italian Jannik Sinner completed a remarkable season by sealing his country a second successive Davis Cup title with a 2-0 victory over Netherlands in the final at the southern Spanish city of Malaga.

World number one Sinner produced a commanding display to outclass Tallon Griekspoor in a 7-6(2) 6-2 in the second singles rubber to wrap up the win after Matteo Berrettini comfortably beat Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4 6-2 in the first singles clash.

It was Italy’s third title in the elite men’s team competition following their triumphs in 1976 and last year. With Italy also having claimed the Billie Jean King Cup title , they became the fifth nation to win both team titles in the same season after the United States, Australia, Czech Republic and Russia.

A week after capturing the ATP Finals title, Sinner led Italy to another triumph to cap a season in which he also won two Grand Slam titles.

Paul Haarhuis’ Netherlands were looking to capture the Davis Cup for the first time after reaching the final for the first time but favourites Italy simply overpowered them.

Van de Zandschulp, who ended Rafa Nadal’s glittering career earlier in the week, never got going against an inspired Berrettini.

Sinner was kept on his toes during a closely fought first set but eventually overwhelmed Griekspoor in the second to maintain his perfect record during this week’s competition.

The victory reduced Berrettini to tears, especially since he had missed last year’s final through injury.

Sinner has been the standout hardcourt player this season as he won seven of his eight titles prior to the Davis Cup on the surface, including both of the hardcourt majors. He lost just three matches on the surface all year.

Griekspoor fought hard to take the first set into a tiebreak but Sinner showed his greater pedigree to bag the set. The Italian let a 2-1 advantage with a break slip in the second set but quickly recovered to seal the contest.