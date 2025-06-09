Sinner defeats Musetti to reach U.S Open semis

Italy's Jannik Sinner. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

Defending champion Jannik Sinner continued his ruthless run at the U.S. Open by beating 10th seed Lorenzo Musetti 6–1 6–4 6–2 on yesterday in the first all-Italian men’s Grand Slam quarter-final.

The world number one, who also holds the Australian Open trophy, extended his hardcourt winning streak to 26 matches and will take on Canadian 25th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime next.

Sinner’s thunderous hitting from the word go helped him take a 5-0 lead, and while the loudest applause of the evening came when Musetti got on the board that was the only joy he had in the opening set.

Musetti briefly threatened to break early in the second but Sinner staved off his challenge to double his advantage, before easing through the next set and finishing it with a clean hold.

