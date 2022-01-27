Second Australian Open player has visa cancelled

Australia has cancelled the visa of Czech tennis player Renata Voracova, who had entered the country to play in the Australian Open.

She is being held in the same hotel as Serbian star Novak Djokovic, who is appealing the cancellation of his visa.

Djokovic’s initial exemption from vaccine requirements for unspecified reasons angered many Australians.

The Czech government said Voracova entered Australia on a valid exemption.

She had contracted COVID-19 recently.

The government in Prague says she will now withdraw from the tournament and leave Australia.

The Australian government said on Friday that a recent infection does not mean a foreign national can travel to the country without being fully vaccinated.