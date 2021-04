Osaka loses in Miami Open quarter-finals

World number two Naomi Osaka’s 23-match winning run came to an abrupt end as she lost 6-0 6-4 to Maria Sakkari in the Miami Open quarter-finals.

Japan’s Osaka was stunned by the Greek 23rd seed’s aggressive start, making 12 unforced errors and not landing one winner in a 21-minute opening set.

Osaka, 23, hid under a towel as she tried to compose herself and fought back to lead 3-0 in the second set.

But Sakkari, from 4-1 down, broke twice to win five games in a row for victory.