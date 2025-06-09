Norrie rues 'overconfidence' as chance to beat Djokovic disappears

[Source: BBC Sport]

Britain’s Cameron Norrie says he might have paid the price for being a “little overconfident” as 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic battled through injury to reach the fourth round.

Norrie has now lost all seven of his meetings with the 38-year-old Serb following a 6-4 6-7 (4-7) 6-2 6-3 defeat in New York.

The 30-year-old left-hander briefly moved ahead in the match when he broke at the start of the third set.

But Djokovic fought back to end British singles interest at the final major tournament of the season.

“I started great in the third set but [was] maybe a little overconfident after breaking,” Norrie told BBC Sport.

“He settled into the match after that, competed well and was just too good in the end.”

Djokovic, who is bidding for a standalone record 25th major title, struggled with a lower back injury in the opening set and needed a medical time-out off the court.

The four-time US Open champion asked for more treatment early in the second set.

It is his first tournament since losing in the Wimbledon semi-finals seven weeks ago.

“Coming into the match, you want to win in straight sets without any drama – but that’s not possible,” a smiling Djokovic said after a contest lasting almost three hours.

“My team wants me to suffer on the court so I can spend more minutes there. Looking from that perspective it is good.”

After showing signs of vulnerability in opening victories over teenager Learner Tien and qualifier Zachary Svajda, Djokovic produced his best level of the tournament against Norrie.

On his fitness, the seventh seed added: “You have some ups and downs but you don’t want to reveal too much to your rivals. I’m as young and as strong as ever.”

