Nadal makes majestic return to Roland Garros for Spain

Rafael Nadal [Source: Reuters]

Spain’s Rafa Nadal made a triumphant return to Roland Garros today to blast his way into the second round of the Olympic tennis tournament and set up a blockbuster clash with nemesis Novak Djokovic of Serbia.

That the Nadal-Djokovic clash will not determine gold was the only slip in the Olympic script as the Spaniard found a second wind on a Roland Garros stage on which he has built his legend, to beat Hungarian Marton Fucsovics 6-1 4-6 6-4.

As Nadal fired a forehand winner on his third match point the crowd roared and stood as one to hail the Spaniard who has thrilled them for two decades.

For sure there have been better performances from Nadal on this showcourt, but few more warmly welcomed.

In the women’s draw, U.S. team flagbearer Coco Gauff dazzled under the fading sun to sweep aside Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic 6-3 6-0 in double-quick time.

Earlier, Chinese sixth seed Qinwen Zheng had made a mockery of former French Open runner-up Sara Errani’s clay credentials, pummelling the Italian 6-0 6-0 to advance, while Greece’s Maria Sakkari also wasted no time dispatching Danka Kovinic, smashing the Montenegrin 6-0 6-1.

Reigning Olympic champion Alexander Zverev of Germany closes Day Two’s play against Spaniard Jaume Munar later on Sunday.

But the day belonged to Nadal as the 2008 Olympic champion kept alive dreams of a golden sunset to his glorious career.