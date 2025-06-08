Tennis

Granollers, Zeballos clinch first French Open doubles title

Reuters

June 8, 2025 4:35 pm

[Source: Reuters]

Fifth seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos bagged their maiden Grand Slam trophy as a pair by battling past British duo Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski 6-0 6-7(5) 7-5 in the French Open men’s doubles final on Saturday.

Playing in a fourth Grand Slam final together, Granollers and Zeballos looked on track to quickly break their duck when they blanked their eighth-seeded opponents in the opening set before being dragged into a dogfight in the next.

Salisbury and Skupski, who won the only previous tour-level encounter between the two teams in the Rome quarter-finals last month, edged the second set tiebreak and were close to building a 4-3 lead in the decider before a moment of magic.

Article continues after advertisement

Zeballos hit the shot of the match to level at deuce in the next game, chasing down a dipping ball and squeezing it around the post at ground level to draw loud cheers from a small crowd on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Salisbury and Skupski, who became the first British men’s doubles finalists at Roland Garros since 1936, were in no mood to fade away on the historic occasion as they fought on before being caught off guard in the 12th game.

Granollers and Zeballos broke to love to secure victory and fell to the ground in celebration.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

Prasad focused on taking Fiji forward

Drone to boost emergency response

Traditional knowledge crucial for disaster resilience: Ditoka

Support for emergency responders is vital

Unnecessary for any of us to make comments: Prasad

NFA pushes boundary expansion to cover growing urban areas

Absenteeism a growing concern, says Education Minister

NFA embraces inclusive leadership

Chang pushes for flexible and modular learning

Health inspector flags persistent non-compliance in eateries

NFA seeks higher inspection fees

Rewa legends claim U40s title

Major boost for Tailevu Rugby

Granollers, Zeballos clinch first French Open doubles title

Australia's Hazlewood does not want to miss WTC final again

Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman's finances split

Meghan shares video of Lilibet's Disneyland celebration

Trump-inspired Cantonese opera in Hong Kong aims to bring love and peace

Trump deploys National Guard as Los Angeles protests against immigration agents continue

Labasa to miss Wasasala magic

Fiji Rugby eyes northern expansion

Nadi veterans to face Rewa legends in final

Patti LuPone’s drama is dividing the Broadway community

Kenya's Chebet nears 5000m world record at Rome Diamond League

‘Wicked: For Good’ trailer highlights Elphaba and Glinda’s bond

Former Reform UK chair returns to party two days after quitting

Billy Joel documentary reveals he attempted suicide twice

Six killed by Israeli gunfire near Gaza aid site

UK and India discuss 'counter-terrorism' cooperation

Trump says relationship with Musk is over

Ocean damage unspeakably awful, Attenborough tells prince

Milei meets Pope Leo

We cannot afford missed opportunities: Singh

Council warns of increasing scam tactics

Super Rugby semifinals confirmed

Tom Cruise awarded Guinness World Record for fiery stunt

House project to unlock economic opportunities

Tuisovivi aims for baby pearls selection

Four killed, at least 60 wounded: Russia attacks Kharkiv

Gauff beats Sabalenka to win French Open title

Moana Pasifika release 15 players from franchise

Rewa to face Labasa in Fiji Fact Final

Lalabalavu hat-trick seals title for Fiji Under-20

Thailand and Cambodia reinforcing troops on disputed border

Unwelcome at Kennedy Center, LGBTQ+ orchestra defiantly plays in Maryland

Political expert warns against rushed electoral reforms

China’s earth weapon changes trade war battlefield

Labasa dethrones defending champions

Swift response contains fire at vacant Suva building

Canada finishes Strong in Final round with victory over Tonga

Pamela Anderson feels more 'fearless' than ever

Pacific frameworks key to managing climate displacement

Fiji Beach Volleyball eyes podium finish at Pacific Mini Games

Thousands join environmental campaign

Russia faces struggle to replace bombers

Gauff and Sabalenka face off in French Open final

Cowboy Beyoncé dazzles nearly sold-out stadium

William to address Monaco forum in aid of world's oceans

Man mistakenly deported to El Salvador brought back to face charges

Police search for man accused of killing his 3 daughters

Diddy's ex-girlfriend testifies about pressure to participate in 'hotel nights'

Waqa to start for Blues despite injury

Child drowns in Nadi resort pool

Sabeto river safe again, but treated water still off-limits

Norwegian doctor jailed for raping patients

Binnu Singh Jnr to face Runqi Zhou

Cunningham hails grit and leadership in commanding win

Beckham scores a winner with the royal circle

Ministry supports MSAF’s firm stance

Nasinu rolls out support for informal settlements

Is Djokovic saying goodbye to the French Open?

Six killed, 80 wounded in Russian attack on Ukraine

Elisabeth Moss wrote a heartfelt letter to Taylor Swift

Overcrowding forces halt to Gaza aid distribution, Eid holiday marked by violence

X plays up blue checkmark disclaimer to stave off possible EU fine, source says

Miley Cyrus' parents thought she'd end up at Hooters

Fail to meet the deadline, don't go: Wong

Wet weather disrupts Fiji FACT semifinal prep

Trump ices out Musk in tax-cut bill feud: 'Not even thinking of him'

Alcaraz returns to French Open final after ailing Musetti retires

Guliyev to be stripped of 2012 Olympic medal after CAS dismisses ban appeal

Fire destroys old birthing unit

Unsafe food puts children at greatest risk: Health Minister

No mining license issued says Vosarogo

Fear drives listing reluctance

Brazil authorities rule out suspected bird flu case at commercial farm

Crusaders march into semifinals

Ministry rejects mandatory HIV screening

No new taxes, says Prasad

Fijiana open Oceania Championship with dominant Win

Fiji braces for more heavy rain

Bu Kini was not just a rugby fan but a household name too:PM

Athletics Fiji plans better for future international meets

Cameras to catch litter bugs

Presidents Cup moved to Pacific Harbour

Online safety flags surge in child exploitation content

FICAC to speed up prosecutions with expert hire

US travel ban will not hinder Los Angeles Olympics

Chief Justice denies GCC again on Constitution hearing

Spain beat France 5-4 in thriller to reach Nations League final

Court awaits final drug pleas

Vosarogo assures no mining until law is updated

Gaza doctors give their own blood to patients

Accountants urged to partner in nation building

Food safety crisis tied to license gaps

Trust gap hurts cyber reporting

Katonibau pushes for Fiji reps inclusion in Work Care Bill 2025

Fiji U20 on the brink of Oceania title

Labasa to make lineup changes for semifinal

Call to invest in health workers

Navy honours Natuva with top promotion

Western clubs for Dragon Pacific Gala Day

Three Maori MPs suspended over 'intimidating' haka

Namosi reject mining license extension

Halle Berry takes on commenters about Mother’s Day post

Report reveals huge gaps in disability inclusion

Foundation sparks nationwide eco movement

Trump reinstates US travel ban: 12 countries

Leah Remini talks about friendship with Jennifer Lopez

Naselai landowners speak out

Davis back for Fiji Kulas

Fiji, France forge new security ties

Russia targets teachers who cooperated with the British Council

FCCC, UNDP join forces for gender-inclusive reform

Israeli military strikes Beirut's southern suburbs

Trump: 'I'm very disappointed in Elon'

Surge in TB cases linked to HIV

26 Fiji FA elite academy players to begin camp in Ba

Lautoka favored, but Labasa's legacy runs deep

Fiji targets economic expansion

Policy implementation, a focus for Ministry in upcoming Budget

Ministry prioritizes Cyber security infrastructure

Ministry focuses on equity and inclusion

SCGF CEO recognizes media at Ratu Sukuna Day event

Australia boosts protections for PALM workers

UniFiji joins global push to end plastic pollution

Australian-first bare-knuckle fighting event denied for Perth

Eight injured on Ryanair flight hit by 'severe turbulence'

Rayasi, Sadrugu, Rabitu and Wye makes national squad

Radrodro confirms Deans and Raluve competitions will proceed as scheduled

‘Back to the Future’ stars reunite in plea for return of long-lost prop

New India Assurance celebrates 75 years in Fiji

Canada prepares reprisals over US metals tariffs

iTaukei bear brunt of HIV crisis

Police investigate FICAC warehouse burglary

Bua farmers affected by kava crisis

Seruvakula's daughter to debut for Tonga

Better pay needed to keep officers: ACP Lutunauga

Nasinu Masters first team through to Veterans semifinals

FRU eyes long-term strategy for 7s programs

Mudaliar Inducted into Fiji FA Legends Club

Experts urge focus on children’s nutrition

Fiji, Australia and Samoa for tri-nation boxing

Training drive new emergency care plan

‘I love being queer’, says McGraw

Djokovic turns to drop shot magic in French Open

126 HIV-related deaths

Police probe COI findings

US vetoes UN Security Council demand for Gaza ceasefire

COI report handed to FICAC, police for investigation

Putin will seek revenge for Ukraine drone attack

Patrick Schwarzenegger is glad that viewers’ loathing for Saxon on ‘White Lotus’ evolved into love

Vosarogo makes traditional apology to landowners

Suva improves on training discipline

Tailevu Naitasiri veterans make winning debut

Turaga only one qualified to act as AG: PM

Spike in drug cases in the Western Division

ANZ urges stronger partnerships to tackle cybercrime

FICAC pushes ethics and digital literacy for youth

Musk turns on Republicans

Vanuatu looks into revoking Andrew Tate's golden passport

Trump signs proclamation to restrict student visas at Harvard

Home marks 121 years of changing young lives

Tourism shows promising recovery

North Korea's Kim vows unconditional support for Russia

Teen TikTok star shot dead

New Disability Policy puts inclusion first

Rabuka meets security chiefs

Deported Venezuelans have right to challenge detention

Five debutantes for Fijiana

Prince Harry explored changing surname to Spencer

Deans and Raluve starts may be halted again

Soccer-Man City's third-placed has better achievement than title win

Trump cannot proceed with gutting US Education Department

Diddy dangled Cassie's friend off balcony

Trade tensions drive down global growth forecasts

Fiji joins global education network

Fiji-India relations strengthened

US vetoes UN Security Council demand for Gaza ceasefire

Pakistan 'ready but not desperate' for talks with India

Jessie J reveals early breast cancer diagnosis

Putin will seek revenge for Ukraine drone attack

Sewabu urges patience with Drua

Krishna departs Odisha FC

MSAF to reinstate vessel age limits

Siromi Turaga to act as AG

Australia enhances PALM Scheme protections

Pillay gears up for two international tourneys

Turmoil means for the Tasmanian Devils AFL team

Ministry notes drop in teacher migration