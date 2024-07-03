Djokovic advances to Wimbledon round two

Serbia's Novak Djokovic [Source: Reuters]

Seven-times Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic eased concerns about his knee with a clinical performance to dismantle Czech qualifier Vit Kopriva 6-1 6-2 6-2 and reach the second round.

Playing with support on his right leg following a minor operation less than four weeks ago after a meniscus tear ended his French Open, the 37-year-old never faced a break point and needed a little less than two hours to prevail.

The Serb, searching for a record 25th Grand Slam title to end his title drought this year, broke on his sixth attempt in a marathon fourth game and breezed through the opening set under the Centre Court roof before heaping more pressure on Kopriva.

He let out a big roar having grabbed another break in the second set after a 21-shot rally and used it as a springboard to double his advantage in the match, as the 123rd-ranked Kopriva struggled to keep pace with last year’s runner-up.

The Wimbledon main draw debutant offered resistance early in the third set but was unable to subdue second seed Djokovic, who shifted up another gear to run away with the match.