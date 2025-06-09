Alcaraz outclasses Fritz to secure Japan Open title

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

World number one Carlos Alcaraz wore down Taylor Fritz 6-4 6-4 in the Japan Open final on to win his eighth title of a spectacular year and further cement his status as a dominant force in the men’s game.

Victory also earned Alcaraz revenge for a stunning loss to Fritz at the Laver Cup team event in San Francisco this month, the Spaniard’s first defeat by the American in four clashes, which came shortly after his triumphant U.S. Open campaign.

The 22-year-old had endured a scare after jarring his foot on his Tokyo debut last week, but was beaming as he celebrated his 67th match win this season and 24th tour-level title overall.

Article continues after advertisement

After a high-quality start to the match under the roof of the Ariake Colosseum, Alcaraz edged ahead when Fritz sent his shot long to drop serve for the first time, and the top seed was in no mood to relent as he went on to seal the opening set.

Fritz received treatment for a thigh problem before the start of the next set and Alcaraz immediately heaped pressure on the second seed by hitting a blistering forehand to break in the opening game.

The six-times Grand Slam champion quickly built a 4-1 lead, prompting Fritz to throw his racket to the floor in frustration, and although Alcaraz briefly wobbled on serve later, he secured the win with a delicate drop shot for his first Tokyo title.

His only other final loss this year came in Barcelona, where he was beaten by Dane Holger Rune.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.