Alcaraz and Djokovic set up blockbuster US Open semi-final

Carlos Alcaraz dazzled at the U.S. Open to make the semi-finals before Novak Djokovic danced his way through to book a New York showdown with the Spaniard that will mark the latest chapter in their generational rivalry.

Former champion Alcaraz produced yet another entertaining display at Flushing Meadows to dismantle 20th seed Jiri Lehecka 6-4 6-2 6-4 at a sunbathed Arthur Ashe Stadium, securing his place in the last four without dropping a set this year.

“Sometimes I play a shot that I should not play in that moment but it’s the way I love playing tennis,” Alcaraz, who is two wins away from taking the world number one spot from Italian rival Jannik Sinner, told Sky Sports.

“I want to play solid, play well and play smart but at the same time when I have the opportunity to play a great shot – or a hot shot let’s say – why not?

“I’m here to entertain the people, myself and the team.”

Djokovic topped the bill in a truncated evening session after women’s champion Aryna Sabalenka received a walkover when Marketa Vondrousova withdrew due to a knee injury.

The Belarusian will face Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals.

Djokovic, chasing a 25th Grand Slam title to move above Margaret Court in the all-time list, beat American Taylor Fritz 6-3 7-5 3-6 6-4 and celebrated the win by performing a dance for his daughter on her birthday.

Fritz has now lost 11 straight to the 38-year-old Serb, who became the oldest player in the professional era – since 1968 – to reach the semis of all four Grand Slams in a single season.

