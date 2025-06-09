Age-defied, Venus still burns bright

Tennis legend Venus Williams.

Tennis legend Venus Williams has shown she still has fire in her belly after making history at the Washington Open yesterday.

The 45-year-old beat world number 35 Peyton Stearns 6-3, 6-4 in the first round, becoming the oldest player to win a WTA singles match since 2004. It’s her first singles win since last year in Cincinnati.

Williams had just returned to competition on Monday in the women’s doubles after being away from the game for 16 months.

Despite her long and successful career, Venus made it clear that her passion for the game hasn’t faded.

“This is what I do. I don’t have to do this now, but I still want to win. The fire is still there.”

She will now face Polish fifth seed Magdalena Frech in the second round.

In other matches, 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu also advanced with a 7-6, 6-4 win over Marta Kostyuk. She will take on four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka in a highly anticipated clash.

