Te Nana hails Coral Coast Sevens as world-class tournament

Former New Zealand Sevens representative and renowned commentator Karl Te Nana has described the Coral Coast Sevens as the best provincial rugby sevens tournament in the world, praising its growth, quality, and deep connection to the Fijian people.

Te Nana says the tournament has reached a level where it deserves recognition beyond Fiji, even suggesting it has the foundation to be included in a future World Sevens Series structure.

He highlighted the standard of teams, the passion of the crowd, and the unique rugby culture that sets the Coral Coast Sevens apart from competitions globally.

“I’ve been around the world so many times, and I honestly think this is the best provincial rugby sevens ever. It’s gotten better every year, the class of teams keeps improving, and people here genuinely enjoy their tournament.”

He also spoke of his personal connection to Fiji, shaped by years of fierce on-field battles against the national side and lasting relationships off the field.

“I’ve got a spiritual connection with this place. The people here embrace the history of sevens; they know everyone who plays the game, from the villages to the international teams that come here.”

Te Nana credited the success of the tournament to the commitment of sponsors and volunteers, noting that many contribute purely for the love of the game.

With each passing year, the Coral Coast Sevens continues to cement its reputation as a premier rugby event, celebrating Fiji’s deep-rooted love for the shortened game while attracting global admiration.

