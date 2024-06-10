Takayawa top bet for Paris Olympics ticket

[Source: Fiji Judo Association/ Facebook]

Team Fiji judoka Gerard Takayawa looks certain to represent the country at the Paris Olympics next month.

The 18-year-old, who comes from the renowned Takayawa family in the sport of judoka has been in sensational form, winning medals at various Olympic points scoring tournaments around the world.

According to Fiji Judo Association President Tiko Weleilakeba, Takayawa is currently ranks in the top five in the Oceania region, making him a top bet for the biggest sporting event in the world.

“We still have a little bit of administration issues to go through in terms of where we are at the moment, we’re quietly confident that Gerard will be heading to the Paris Olympics. He’s only 18 years of age and he’s only had four tournaments so far this year so we are quietly optimistic that he will be representing Fiji in Paris.”

Takayawa recently won a silver medal at the Tahiti Oceania Open, where he lost to 37-year-old United States champion Phillip Horiuchi in the final.