Takayawa learns from the best ahead of Grand Slam

Judoka Shanice Takayawa is set to compete in this weekend’s Ulaanbaatar Grand Slam in Mongolia.

The 2019 Pacific Games gold medalist had undergone intense training gaining invaluable experiences in Japan ahead of the International Judo Federation World Judo Tour Grand Slam event in Mongolia.

She says she is grateful for the support and shares thoughts on her goals for the tournament.

Article continues after advertisement

While in Japan, Takayawa trained alongside renowned coaches and esteemed judokas marking a significant milestone in her judo journey.

Additionally, Takayawa expresses deep appreciation for the chance to train with the esteemed Nihon University women’s judo team, relishing the opportunity to learn from high-level players and gain valuable insights.

The event will take place from Friday and runs on until Sunday.