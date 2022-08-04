Takayawa bows out of bronze medal contest

Fiji Judoka Tevita Takayawa went down in the bronze medal play off after going down to England’s Rhys Thompson earlier this morning.

Thompson won by ippon in the men’s -100kg event at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Earlier Takayawa defeated Hansley Adonis of Mauritius in the elimination round winning by ippon.

Article continues after advertisement

In another Judo event, Gerard Takayawa made his Commonwealth debut in the Men’s 100+ kg.

Gerard was defeated by Giannis Antoniou of Cyprus.

Team Fiji’s Men’s Fours did not have a good day on the green after going down 8-23 to England in round two of the Lawn Bowls competition at the Commonwealth Games.

In the women’s pairs, England defeated Fiji 19-13. The team consisted of Litia Tikoisuva and Losalini Tukai.

Semesa Naiseruvati went down 15-21 to Namibia in round three of the men’s singles.

Naiseruvati also lost round 2 to Malaysia 14-21.

In Weightlifting, Helen Seipua finished ninth in the Women’s 87+ kg final.

Seipua lifted 85kg in the snatch, 108kg in the clean and jerk and a total lift of 193kg.

Team Fiji’s mixed 4 by 100 relay team finished fourth in heat two with a time of 3 minutes and 57.43 seconds.

In Table Tennis, Touea Titana won the Womens singles Group 2 match 4-3 against Papua New Guinea.

Grace Yee defeated Vanuatu’s Tracey Mawa 4-1 in group 14 and Carolyn Li defeated Vanuatu 4-2 in group 15.

In the mens singles, Vicky Wu defeated Gary Nuopula 4-0 of Solomon islands in group 14.