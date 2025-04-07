We must play free to fire in Dunedin: Jackson

The Fijian Drua [File Photo]

After a tough home loss to the Crusaders, Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson says it’s time for his side to let go of the pressure and rediscover the fearless rugby they’re known for.

The 31–14 defeat in Suva was a wake-up call for the Drua, who now shift focus to a crucial clash against the Highlanders in Dunedin this weekend.

Jackson believes pressure may be clouding their natural instincts.

“The pressure they’re under now means we’re forcing things and not getting into our rhythm. Maybe at times we’ve put too much on them.”

Jackson, however, remains confident in the team’s growth, urging his players to embrace the challenge and play with more freedom.

With the Highlanders awaiting them under the roof at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Jackson says the Drua will need to be sharp but brave.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will take on the Highlanders at 7.05 pm this Saturday for round 9 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

