Super Rugby semifinals confirmed

The Crusaders were the first team to book their spot in the semi-finals courtesy of their 32-12 triumph over the Reds on Friday in their Super Rugby Pacific Qualifying Final.

The action continued on Saturday with the defending champions, the Blues, advancing to the last four after causing an upset when they clinched a 20-19 win over the top-seeded Chiefs in a nail-biting encounter in Hamilton.

The Brumbies were the final team to reach the semi-finals when they sealed a hard-fought 35-28 victory over the Hurricanes in Canberra later on Saturday, and in doing so, they prevented it from being an all-New Zealand affair in the last four.

Article continues after advertisement

Crusaders will now take on the Blues next Friday at next Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch.

On Saturday, June 14, the Chiefs will play the Brumbies at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton.



[Source: Super Rugby Pacific/ Facebook]

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.