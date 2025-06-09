Suaalii is center of attraction

[Waratahs/Facebook]

Waratahs coach Dan McKellar said there was no directive from Wallabies coach, Joe Schmidt, to use Joseph Suaalii in the midfield.

McKellar also said there was no ulterior motive to leave Wallabies back Andrew Kellaway out of the 23 that’ll play the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua, in round two of the Shop N Save Supermarket Super Rugby Pacific tomorrow.

The Waratahs coach also said Kellaway had returned from Test duties “a bit underdone” with a niggling knee injury and would need to fight for selection.

Suaalii was deployed at fullback for all but one Super Rugby Pacific game in his debut season, before spending the Wallabies’ 15-Test campaign camped in the midfield.

Rugby.com reports that the code-hopper was impressive at outside centre, particularly defensively, in the Waratahs’ comprehensive win over the Queensland Reds in last Friday’s season opener and has retained the role to face Drua.

The Drua, who threatened a boil-over in a 29-24 loss last season, have overhauled their squad after an opening-round loss to Moana Pasifika in Lautoka.

Wallabies scrumhalf Issak Fines-Leleiwasa has been pushed to the bench, with co-captain Frank Lomani to start in the No.9 in a new halves partnership with Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula.

