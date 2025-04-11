Perfect timing for Baselala’s Super Rugby return: Jackson

Philip Baselala. [Photo Credit: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Glen Jackson says it’s perfect timing for young halfback Philip Baselala to step in as they gear up for round nine of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific against the Highlanders tomorrow.

Jackson says the team is excited to see Baselala get some much-needed game time, especially after being sidelined for nearly two years.

The 19-year-old was handed a full-time Drua contract in 2023 after impressive outings for Suva Grammar and Fiji’s Under 18 and U20 sides.

But injuries, including a knee and wrist issue, kept him off the field last season.

Jackson says he looks forward to seeing Baselala go on the field tomorrow.

“He came out for the development last year very quickly into a couple of games for us, and he is raring to go, and he will get some game time, so we are excited for the young man to get out there. We know how good he was at school, and he has learned very quickly how to play for Super Rugby.”

This will also be Baselala’s first appearance in the 2025 matchday 23, having last featured in round eight against the Brumbies in 2023.

Now fully recovered, Baselala is eager to make the most of this opportunity and prove himself among the Drua’s top halfbacks.

The side will be co-captained by Mesulame Dolokoto and Iosefo Masi.

They will meet the Highlanders at 7.05 tomorrow night in Dunedin.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.

