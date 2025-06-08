Moana Pasifika release 15 players from franchise

[Source: NZ Herald]

Moana Pasifika has dropped a bombshell in the form of 15 players.

The franchise announced on social media the mass release of squad members, many of whom have been with the side since its inception.

Among those leaving is star winger Kyren Taumoefolau, rumoured to be heading to the Chiefs, and former skipper Sione Havili-Talitui.

The players released include Fine and Lotu Inisi, Neria Fomai, Danny Toala, Michael Curry, Havili-Talitui, Taumoefolau, Pepesana Patafilo, Alamanda Motuga, Sama Malolo, Aisea Halo, Tomasi Maka, Connor Seve, Irie Papuni, and Pone Fa’amausili.

“Goodbyes are never easy, but they remind us just how meaningful the journey has been. Thank you, brothers, for everything,” Moana posted on their social media channels.

Moana enjoyed their strongest season to date in 2024, picking up wins over every Kiwi franchise except the Chiefs, and narrowly missing out on a playoff berth after finishing in seventh.

However, the gloss was somewhat removed from a sparkling start, conceding 149 points in their final two outings.

