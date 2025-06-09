Moana Pasifika excited for "Battle of the Pacific" clash against Drua

[Source: File]

Moana Pasifika are eager to take the field this weekend in their opening clash of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua.

The Pasifika squad arrived at Nadi International Airport this morning, and head coach Tana Umaga says his players are excited to kick off the new season against their Pacific Island neighbours on Saturday.

The two sides last met in Round 11 of the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season, where Moana Pasifika defeated the Drua 34–15 at North Harbour Stadium in Auckland.

Umaga says this weekend’s clash will be “another whole ball game,” especially as they face the Drua at Churchill Park in Lautoka, a venue where they have built a strong home record against top opposition.

“The boys are all very excited for our opening game. It will be a very physical one, and we know it’s going to be tough playing them here in Lautoka, where they have defeated some big teams.”

Churchill Park is known as a fortress for the Drua, where they have recorded home wins over several quality Super Rugby Pacific teams, including the Crusaders, Chiefs, Waratahs, and Western Force in recent seasons.

Saturday’s clash at Churchill Park, Lautoka, will kick off at 3:30 pm, and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.

