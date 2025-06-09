Jackson proposes new pre-season challenge for Drua

Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson.

Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson wants to see a new kind of preseason challenge, his Super Rugby side taking on a best XV from the Skipper Cup.

He says the concept would not only provide tough competition for the Drua but also strengthen the connection with Fiji’s domestic rugby scene.

“It was open last year, but there probably wasn’t enough lead-up towards it, which is really important.”

The coach believes the matchup would offer variety beyond the Drua’s usual preseason run-outs, while giving fans an all-local showdown to savour.

“In terms of the Drua and giving back to what the Skipper Cup is, it would be great just to get a good game between a selection of the Skipper Cup and the Drua. Not only that, it changes things up from us just playing each other because we know each other pretty well.”

Jackson added that the physicality and pride in such a fixture would make it a thrilling spectacle.

If the plan is adopted, it could create a showcase platform for local talent while giving the Drua a perfect test ahead of the Super Rugby season.

