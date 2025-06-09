Drua embrace timely bye ahead of historic Ba clash

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will use their upcoming bye week to recharge before making history in Ba next weekend.

After an energy-sapping start to the season, head coach Glen Jackson says the break comes at the right time for a squad that has already endured three demanding rounds.

With several players logging heavy minutes early in the campaign, recovery has become the immediate priority.

“It’s bye weekend for us coming up, so the boys need it. A lot of guys have played a lot of rugby, even though it’s only round three. Today we’ve taken a lot of energy out of everyone’s body, so it’s important they rest.”

While the focus will be on recovery, Jackson revealed the team will still have an active presence during the week, including a major engagement in Ba ahead of their next fixture.

“We’ve got an exciting Friday during the bye week when we go to Ba with all our sponsors and schools and everyone down there. We’re excited to get to Ba.”

The Drua are set to face the Brumbies at 4R Electrical Govind Park next Saturday, marking a significant occasion as the franchise continues to expand its footprint across the country.

The Drua take on the Brumbies at 3.35pm next Saturday in Ba, and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.

