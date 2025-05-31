Drua brace for "tough game" against Reds

Source: Fijian Drua / Facebook

As the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua gear up for their final match of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season, the team reflects on a challenging year filled with valuable lessons.

Despite the difficulties faced throughout the campaign, the squad has gained important insights that will help shape their future performances especially for next season.

Among the key areas highlighted are the ability to close out games, maintaining consistent performance levels and upholding discipline both on and off the field.

But with only a few hours to go to their last match against the Queensland Reds, Tevita Ikanivere is expecting some good challenge from the hosts.

“It’s going to be a very tough game, last game for all the teams and you can see on the ladder its very tight so it’s very important for all the teams that are fighting for the top six especially the bottom three, very close in numbers so it’s very important for all the teams.”

Ikanivere says these factors have emerged as critical challenges for the Drua this season, often determining the outcomes of tightly contested matches.

Drua and the Reds will clash at 9.35pm and will be LIVE on FBC Sports.

