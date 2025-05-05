Drua brace for defending champions

Fresh off a dramatic 36–33 win over the Queensland Reds in Suva, the Fijian Drua are aiming to back it up with another victory, this time against the Blues, and secure their first-ever back-to-back wins in the capital.

The team has a short turnaround with only six days between matches, but the momentum and belief are building.

Head coach Glen Jackson says while recovery is a priority, the excitement around hosting the Blues and their renowned coach Vern Cotter is undeniable.

“We’re looking forward to having the Blues here, a six-day turnaround. We’ll look after the boys — they deserve to be looked after on a pretty hot day.”

Jackson adds that he is excited to go against former Flying Fijians head coach and Blues Coach Vern Cotter.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua take on the Blues at 7.05 pm this Friday at the HFC Bank Stadium for round 13 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

