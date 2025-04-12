Crusaders survive late scare to edge Hurricanes

[Credit Photo: Crusaders]

The Crusaders have held on for a tough 31-24 win over the Hurricanes in a wild Super Rugby clash at Sky Stadium in Wellington.

They appeared in complete control at 31-10, thanks to a magnificent hat-trick from hooker Ioane Moananu.

However, the match turned late, with Ethan Blackadder and Antonio Shalfoon receiving two yellow cards, reducing the Crusaders to 13 men.

That allowed the Hurricanes to rally, scoring twice to cut the deficit to seven points. The home team heaped up the pressure in the last minutes, but the Crusaders stood firm. A critical turnover from a rolling maul after the final siren secured the victory.

The Hurricanes got off to a quick start, with Peter Umaga-Jensen crossing early to put them on the board. But the Crusaders immediately retaliated. Moananu scored twice, first from a rolling maul and then from a break by captain Scott Barrett.

Veteran James O’Connor, a late addition when Tahs Kemara failed his HIA, had an immediate impact. He grabbed a loose lineout and surged through the defense to score, giving the Crusaders a 19-10 advantage.

Winger Chay Fihaki scored another try with a crisp finish in the corner. Soon after, Moananu completed his hat-trick, increasing the score to 31–10.

However, the Hurricanes still had more to offer. Peter Lakai responded with a try, and the situation became chaotic for the Crusaders as both Blackadder and Shalfoon were sent to the sin bin within minutes of each other.

Umaga-Jensen capitalized on the opportunity, netting his second and narrowing the gap. The Hurricanes nearly scored an equaliser late in the game, but the Crusaders managed to force a turnover just in time.

The victory raises the Crusaders to the top of the table for the time being, as the Chiefs are scheduled to go up against the Waratahs later tonight.

It’s a tough loss for the Hurricanes, as they miss a significant opportunity to enter the top six and now find themselves just one point behind the Waratahs.

