Crusaders march into semifinals

The Crusaders have booked a spot in the Super Rugby Pacific semifinals after a commanding 32–12 victory over the Queensland Reds in their qualifying final in Christchurch.

They were in control from the outset, racing to a 12–0 lead at halftime and extending their dominance in the second half with clinical execution and relentless pressure.

Rivez Reihana was central to the Crusaders’ charge, contributing a try, a penalty, and several conversions, while Noah Hotham, Tamaiti Williams, and Scott Barrett all crossed the tryline in the first half to lay the foundation for the win.

Despite a late surge from the Reds—with tries to Josh Nasser, Fraser McReight, and Kalani Thomas in the final 10 minutes—the Crusaders’ early work proved decisive.

