Coach backs Rabitu for Drua greatness

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Glen Jackson has thrown his full support behind young Isikeli Rabitu, saying the 21 year old could become one of the greatest players to wear the Drua jersey.

Jackson was speaking after the club confirmed three more re signings this week, a move he says reflects the strong direction the franchise is heading in.

The coach did not hold back his praise, tipping Rabitu to reach great heights in Drua colours.

“I think our number 12 this week is going to be one of the best players I think the club’s ever had. To re sign Isikeli is going to be great, not only for him, but that guy is going to be sensational.”

The Drua mentor highlighted the collective effort behind the scenes, crediting the entire organisation for creating an environment players want to stay in.

“We’re doing a great job at this club. From everyone downstairs to upstairs, it’s great to hear people signing and staying.”

Among those recommitting is the explosive inside centre, who has grown into a key figure in the Drua backline.

He added that Rabitu’s physicality, direct running game and defensive presence have made him a standout in the midfield, and his decision to stay provides stability as the Drua continue to build for the future in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific competition.

Rabitu will make his first start of the season at inside centre tomorrow night against the Waratahs.

They meet at 8.35pm and you can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.

