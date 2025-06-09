Sukuna Bowl holds emotional weight for officers

The Sukuna Bowl remains a defining event for both the Fiji Police Force and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, a tradition that Fiji Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu believes has become part of the identity of every officer.

The event brings together months of preparation across sports and operations, and serves as a moment for officers to reconnect, refresh relationships and strengthen the long-standing ties between the two forces.

Despite the fierce rivalry on the field, the event is known for its mix of humour, friendly teasing and the kind of light-hearted moments that remind officers of their shared responsibilities.

Fiji Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu.

Yet beneath the banter lies an intensity that only the Sukuna Bowl can produce.

Tudravu says while wins are celebrated proudly, losses can be difficult to accept, even when the smiles remain outwardly composed.

“We normally congratulate each other for the win, but inside you know that there’s hurt when you lose. So this is some of the memorable things that we normally do, you cannot swallow if you lose the game in that year, inside it’s very hurtful and these are some of the things that we normally feel when we are in the aftermath of the Sukuna.”

The Police captain adds that the leadership role entrusted to him brings its own pressure, but he remains determined to deliver another victory for his team.

Boxing will begin on Monday, with all fighters assembling at the Nakasi Police Station at 6am for weigh-ins before the event starts at 4pm.

Meanwhile, the men’s soccer match next Thursday, as well as the men’s and women’s rugby clashes on Friday, will be broadcast LIVE on FBC Sports.

Overseas fans can also stream the matches on viti.plus for $99.

