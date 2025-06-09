Struggling Wolves hold Newcastle to nil-all draw

[Photo: GETTY IMAGES]

Newcastle missed the chance to break into the Premier League’s top five after being held to a goalless draw by struggling Wolves.

Eddie Howe’s side were chasing a fourth straight league win for the first time since April but lacked cutting edge, managing their first shot on target only in the 85th minute.

Striker Nick Woltemade again failed to fire and was replaced in the second half, with the Germany international now scoring just three goals in his last 19 matches.

A win by two clear goals would have lifted Newcastle to fifth, but the point only moves them up one place to eighth.

Bottom side Wolves remain 14 points from safety, but showed renewed fight and organisation under Rob Edwards, with Jose Sa denying late efforts from Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton.

