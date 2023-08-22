Sports Council clarifies parking ticket issue

The Fiji Sports Council has stepped forward to provide clarification regarding the circulating change in parking fees on social media.

This clarification comes in response to an incident where a parking ticket at the Vodafone Arena in Suva was changed from $3 to $5.

The council explains that the decision to adjust the fee arose from management’s directive.

It adds due to an issue with printing new parking tickets, existing tickets were repurposed for the events and the price was manually modified using a pen.

The council expresses regret for any confusion and inconvenience caused by this situation.

Currently, parking fees for event venues including the HFC Bank Stadium, FMF Gymnasium, Vodafone Arena, National Netball Centre, National Beach Court, Multi-Purpose Courts, and soon for the Damodar City Aquatic Centre, stand at $5 for single entry per event, while daily parking remains at $3.

The council emphasizes that staging and maintaining sporting events, as well as upkeeping associated venues, necessitate significant resources.

It says these fees contribute to the overall management of parking and security, thus supporting the continuous availability and accessibility of these sporting facilities to the public.

Apart from parking fees increase, the FSC has also started selling adverting space along its stadium parking to advertisers.